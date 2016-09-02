Five new beer-centric spots opening in the fall 

click to enlarge Via moodytongue.com

1

Moody Tongue Brewing Company tasting room Early September

Moody Tongue has been producing food-inspired beers in Pilsen for a couple years now, but the tasting room will be the public's first chance to try them with food that brewer Jared Rouben has chosen specifically to pair with the beer: oysters and German chocolate cake. Nothing else. It's not a gimmick, Rouben says; he thinks that having a savory option and a sweet one is the perfect way to showcase a dozen beers—which will include the brewery's core line-up, plus some that will only be available at the tasting room. Each will be served in hand-blown Austrian glassware over a white marble bar. a 2136 S. Peoria, 312-600-5111, moodytongue.com

click to enlarge Courtesy Old Irving Brewing Co.

2

Old Irving Brewing Co. Mid-September

Trevor Rose-Hamblin has been brewing beer to pair with food since his days as general manager at iNG, where he made beers like a pretzel-and-mustard wit to go with the equally unusual food. The brewer and partner at Old Irving brewpub says his current creations are a little tamer but still fun, like a pho-inspired Belgian wit made with ginger and star anise. Six to seven of the 12 taps will be dedicated to house beers; the rest will be guest and collaboration beers and draft cocktails. The food menu is a collaboration between chefs Matthias Merges (Yusho, A10) and Michael Sheerin (formerly of Blackbird and Trenchermen, among others). a 4419 W. Montrose, 773-916-6421, oldirvingbrewing.com

click to enlarge On Tour Brewing Company founder Mark Legenza with his wife Amanda

Amanda Campagnoni

3

On Tour Brewing Company October

Four years in the making, On Tour will finally open in the West Loop with 75 seats, 12 taps, one hand-pumped cask beer engine, and a beer list that offers something for everyone. Or at least that's the hope of owner Mark Legenza, a longtime homebrewer who has hired Mark Poffenberger, formerly of Sun King Brewing in Indiana, as head brewer. Legenza's planning to offer a wide variety of beer styles, a barrel-aging program, and eventually a sour program. a 1725 W. Hubbard, no phone yet, ontourbrewing.com

click to enlarge Courtesy Great Central Brewing Company

4

Great Central Brewing Company taproom November

When it starts producing beer in late September, Chicago's first contract brewery will serve as a facility for brewers who don't have their own space or need more capacity. Great Central's 4,000-square-foot taproom in the West Loop will serve only beer made onsite from the ever-changing variety of a dozen or more brewers. a 221 N. Wood, 855-464-4222, greatcentralbrewing.com

click to enlarge Dave Dahl (left) and Kevin Lilly of Lo Rez Brewery

Learco Design

5

Lo Rez Brewing November

Cofounders Dave Dahl and Kevin Lilly are longtime homebrewers and drinking buddies who made the leap to professional brewing through stints at Metropolitan and Five Rabbit, respectively. Along the way they discovered a shared love for Belgian-style and malt-forward beers—saisons, golden ales, scotch ales, stouts—which will be the focus at their Pilsen brewery and 2,000-square-foot taproom when it opens in late fall. a 2101 S. Carpenter, lorezbrewing.com v