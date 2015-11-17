Switch to the
November 17, 2015
Food & Drink
|
Food & Drink Feature
Rescued from near extinction, a rare heirloom pepper is slowly making a comeback
It took the Beaver Dam pepper 100 years to make its way from Hungary to Wisconsin to Chicago—but it's finally becoming more common.
By
Julia Thiel
@juliathiel
More than 100 years ago, Hungarian immigrant Joe Hussli brought the seeds for a medium-hot pepper from his homeland and planted them in his new hometown of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. The pepper was popular enough to be named after the town…
