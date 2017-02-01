Switch to the
February 01, 2017
Arts & Culture
On Culture
What will the Obama library bring to the south side?
First, an 18-hole championship golf course
By
Deanna Isaacs
@deannaisaacs
With the certainty of a Trump presidential library in our not-too-distant future, it's a little hard to get worked up over the Obama Presidential Center and Golf Course that's about to emerge in Jackson Park. But the Trump library, however gilded…
