Bad Santa 2

Terry Zwigoff's Bad Santa
(2003) was breathtaking in its ugliness, a bucket of green diarrhea flung across the virgin snow; its hateful hero (Billy Bob Thornton), a department-store Santa given to wine, women, and larceny, was supposedly redeemed by his fatherly regard for an adoring, misfit child (Brett Kelly), but I never really bought it. Thirteen years later the pair are back, along with Santa's long-suffering dwarf accomplice (Tony Cox) and tattooed old mama (Kathy Bates), to pull off a big heist in Chicago. Zwigoff, whose career was sunk by his subsequent flop Art School Confidential
, has been replaced by Mark Waters (Mean Girls
), who works the same vein of raunchy, misanthropic humor but dispenses with any sentiment. Christina Hendricks joins the party as a prim charity worker who turns out to be a dirty, dirty girl; the whole series is based on the notion that no one is any better than his worst impulse.
By
J.R. Jones