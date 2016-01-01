You searched for:

Rated R · 92 minutes · 2016
Terry Zwigoff's Bad Santa (2003) was breathtaking in its ugliness, a bucket of green diarrhea flung across the virgin snow; its hateful hero (Billy Bob Thornton), a department-store Santa given to wine, women, and larceny, was supposedly redeemed by his fatherly regard for an adoring, misfit child (Brett Kelly), but I never really bought it. Thirteen years later the pair are back, along with Santa's long-suffering dwarf accomplice (Tony Cox) and tattooed old mama (Kathy Bates), to pull off a big heist in Chicago. Zwigoff, whose career was sunk by his subsequent flop Art School Confidential, has been replaced by Mark Waters (Mean Girls), who works the same vein of raunchy, misanthropic humor but dispenses with any sentiment. Christina Hendricks joins the party as a prim charity worker who turns out to be a dirty, dirty girl; the whole series is based on the notion that no one is any better than his worst impulse. By J.R. Jones
Official Site: www.badsanta2.com
Director: Mark Waters
Producer: Geyer Kosinski, Andrew Gunn, Zanne Devine, David Thwaites, Daniel Hammond, Gabriel Hammond, Mark Waters, Jessica Tuchinsky, Adam Fields and Doug Ellin
Cast: Billy Thornton, Kathy Bates, Tony Cox, Christina Hendricks, Brett Kelly, Ryan Hansen, Jenny Zigrino, Jeff Skowron, Cristina Rosato, Mike Starr and Octavia Spencer

Bad Santa 2

