Rated PG · 79 minutes · 2010
Imagine one long, stupefying montage of all the home videos you've ever had to watch of your friends' tiny offspring, edited without any narrative arc or discernible point of view, and you'll have the gist of this misbegotten documentary. Director Thomas Balmes chronicles the first two years in the lives of four children, from San Francisco, Tokyo, the Mongolian steppes, and a Namibian village. In the press notes Balmes argues that material advantages hardly compare to the love a child enjoys, but this sunny sentiment is belied by the yawning gap in the kids' living conditions: the American and Japanese babies enjoy nice toys and stimulating mom-and-tot classes, while the African child plays with mud and flies. As in many nature films, the ostensible subjects are less captivating than their scenic backdrops. By Andrea Gronvall
Official Site: filminfocus.com/focusfeatures/film/babies
Director: Thomas Balmès
Producer: Alain Chabat

