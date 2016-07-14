August 03, 2016 Reader | Reader Events

Made in Chicago Market 

click to enlarge micm_imagelogo.png

Tools

Sunday, August 7 11am - 5pm Plumbers Hall 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 vendor map (PDF) The Made in Chicago Market is back! It's a fun celebration of all things DIY—showcasing some of the best apparel, housewares, and food and…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation