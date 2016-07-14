Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Chicago Sun-Times/Monster)
Place an ad
Vote: Best of Chicago 2017
Best of Chicago 2016
Early Warnings
Concert Previews
Agenda
Space
Issue Archives
Fun & Free
August 03, 2016
Reader
|
Reader Events
Made in Chicago Market
click to enlarge
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Sunday, August 7 11am - 5pm Plumbers Hall 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 vendor map (PDF) The Made in Chicago Market is back! It's a fun celebration of all things DIY—showcasing some of the best apparel, housewares, and food and…
full article »
Sort
Oldest to Newest
Newest to Oldest
Most Liked
Comments (
2
)
Showing
1-
2
of
2
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
2
of
2
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Print Issue of April 27, 2017
Reader Real Deal support
Made in Chicago Market
The Margarita Trail
The
Reader
's Fall Cocktail Challenge
Made in Chicago Market
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation