April 03, 2008 Arts & Culture | Feature

As Del Lay Dying 

On his deathbed, comedy genius Del Close held court at one last party.

By

Tools

Del Close is perhaps the least famous of the great comedy maestros of the latter half of the 20th century. The performers he worked with, directed, or taught at the Compass Players in Saint Louis, the Committee in San Francisco, and Second…

full article »

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda Closing (Theater and Galleries)
    Set @ Volume Gallery

    • Through 12/30

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas @ Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

    • Through 1/8: Sat-Sun 10 AM; also Fri 12/23, Mon 12/26-Fri 12/30, and Thu 1/5-Fri 1/6, 10 AM $15-$27
    • Comments (1)

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) Closing (Theater and Galleries) Member Picks
    The Nutcracker @ Chopin Theatre

    • Through 12/30: Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3 and 7 PM $30-$45
    • 1 going/interested
More »
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation