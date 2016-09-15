An empty-headed horror movie (1979) with nothing to recommend it beyond the disco-inspired art direction and some handsome, if gimmicky, cinematography. The science fiction trappings add little to the primitive conception, which features a rubber monster running amok in a spaceship. Director Ridley Scott relies on suspense techniques that looked tired in The Perils of Pauline
: for the most part, things simply jump out and go "boo!" Under the circumstances, the allusions to Joseph Conrad (Nostromo
) and Howard Hawks (The Thing
) seem unforgivably presumptuous. Instead of characters, the film has bodies; some of them are lent by Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, and Yaphet Kotto.
By
Dave Kehr