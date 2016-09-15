You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

Rated R · 117 minutes · 1979
An empty-headed horror movie (1979) with nothing to recommend it beyond the disco-inspired art direction and some handsome, if gimmicky, cinematography. The science fiction trappings add little to the primitive conception, which features a rubber monster running amok in a spaceship. Director Ridley Scott relies on suspense techniques that looked tired in The Perils of Pauline: for the most part, things simply jump out and go "boo!" Under the circumstances, the allusions to Joseph Conrad (Nostromo) and Howard Hawks (The Thing) seem unforgivably presumptuous. Instead of characters, the film has bodies; some of them are lent by Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, and Yaphet Kotto. By Dave Kehr
User Rating:
Official Site: www.alien.com
Director: Ridley Scott
Producer: David Giler, Gordon Carroll, Ivor Powell, Ronald Shusett and Walter Hill
Cast: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Stanton, Ian Holm and Yaphet Kotto

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Alien

Reviews/comments (8)
1.9 out of 5

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation