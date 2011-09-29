Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Steve Bogira | Criminal Justice
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
John Greenfield | Transportation
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Soundboard: Concerts this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
Summer Guide
Road Trips
People Issue
Savage Love
Straight Dope
Agenda
Events
Places
Issues
Articles
Fun & Free
September 29, 2011
You Are Here
|
Chicagoans
Alan Mills, legal director, Uptown People's Law Center
"He started off with three and a half years and ended up with life." —Alan Mills
By
Anne Ford
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
First-person accounts from off the beaten track, as told to Anne Ford "In the late 60s, as the coal mines in Appalachia were closing down, there was a huge migration from the coalfields to Chicago. As they got older, they began to…
full article »
Sort
Oldest to Newest
Newest to Oldest
Most Liked
Comments (
2
)
Showing
1-
2
of
2
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
2
of
2
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
This week's Chicagoan: Adam Selzer, ghost-tour guide
Zoom in: Lincoln Park
The Franklin, a backyard gallery in East Garfield Park
In Lincoln Park, fine-art treasures found for thrift-store prices
What the hell is this place? Paleteria Arco Iris
Navigating disorders of sex development with a Chicago doctor
Limited-edition Chicago-made hot sauce Wrath of Hahn inspires burning desire
Alan Mills, legal director, Uptown People's Law Center
Zoom in: Edgewater
Alan Mills, legal director, Uptown People's Law Center
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation