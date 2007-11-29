Switch to the
The Chicago Reader
Steve Bogira
Derrick Clifton
John Greenfield
Deanna Isaacs
Ben Joravsky
Michael Miner
November 29, 2007
News & Politics
|
Our Town
A Son of Sun
It's been 50 years since he recorded at Sam Phillips's legendary studio and more than 30 since he quit music to drive a limo, but rockabilly pioneer Hayden Thompson is getting back into the business.
By
Renaldo Migaldi
Three weeks ago at Betty's Blue Star Lounge, on the corner of Grand and Ashland, Hayden Thompson and Dale Hawkins took turns fronting the club's usual Wednesday-night band, Rockin' Billy& His Wild Coyotes. It was a rare treat for the country and…
full article »
