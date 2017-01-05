You searched for:

  Once Upon a Time in the West
  Thursday, January 5
  • Once Upon a Time in the West showtimes
  • – Thursday, January 5

 

Rated PG-13 · 165 minutes · 1969
Sergio Leone, famous for his spaghetti westerns shot in Spain, dared to invade John Ford's own Monument Valley for this 1969 epic. He brought back a masterpiece, a film that expands his baroque, cartoonish style into genuine grandeur, weaving dozens of thematic variations and narrative arabesques around a classical western foundation myth. It's very much a foreigner's film, drawing its elements not from historical reality but from the mythic base made universal by the movies. Moments of intense realism flow into passages of operatic extravagance; lowbrow burlesque exists side by side with the expression of the most refined shades of feeling. The film failed commercially and was savagely recut by its distributor, Paramount Pictures; copies from the European version may be as close as we'll ever get to the original. With Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale, and Jason Robards; Bernardo Bertolucci contributed to the script.

Screening in a 175-minute director's cut. Thu 1/12, 7 PM. By Dave Kehr

4.1 out of 5

