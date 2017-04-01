Comedies have never had much of a place in the Romanian new wave. Cristian Mungiu's celebrated 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
(2007) is about two women trying to obtain an illegal abortion, and his Beyond the Hills
(2012) deals with young women who share a history of sexual abuse as orphans. Such acclaimed films as Corneliu Porumboiu's Police, Adjective
(2009), about a young detective who's put in his place for questioning the country's harsh drug laws, and Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
(2005), chronicling the last night of an ailing old man, might be studded with darkly comic moments, but their dramatic arcs bend toward tragedy.
