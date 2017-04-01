You searched for:

  • [X]Toni Erdmann
  • [X]Saturday, April 1
Start over

Now Showing…

Movie title

Theater/Venue

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Showing:

  • Toni Erdmann showtimes
  • – Saturday, April 1

 

Recommended
162 minutes · 2016
Comedies have never had much of a place in the Romanian new wave. Cristian Mungiu's celebrated 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007) is about two women trying to obtain an illegal abortion, and his Beyond the Hills (2012) deals with young women who share a history of sexual abuse as orphans. Such acclaimed films as Corneliu Porumboiu's Police, Adjective (2009), about a young detective who's put in his place for questioning the country's harsh drug laws, and Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005), chronicling the last night of an ailing old man, might be studded with darkly comic moments, but their dramatic arcs bend toward tragedy. Continue reading >> By J.R. Jones


See our full review: <i>Toni Erdmann</i> proves you can make a long movie and still get laughs

Toni Erdmann proves you can make a long movie and still get laughs

German writer-director Maren Ade goes the distance with this comic epic about a feuding father and daughter. »

Reviews/comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation