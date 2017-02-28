This sequel to the surprise hit John Wick
(2014), with Keanu Reeves as a laconic assassin stylishly eliminating the mobsters who killed his puppy, is even more entertaining than the first time around. Picking up a few days after the original film left off, the narrative zigzags around the world with Wick, reluctantly taking what he thinks will be one last assignment, as he alternately evades (in thrilling car chases) and battles (in exquisitely choreographed "gun fu" sequences) hordes of hit men tasked with whacking him. Returning director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad sharpen the dark humor and seemingly triple the body count; fans of the Matrix
series will delight in the onscreen reunion of Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, playing an old foe of Wick's who agrees to help him out. With Common, Ian McShane, and John Leguizamo.
By
Leah Pickett