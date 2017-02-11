Vin Diesel starred in the hit actioner xXx
(2002), then lost out to Ice Cube for the sequel, xXx: State of the Union
(2005); this delayed third installment returns the focus to Diesel as the title character, a reluctant U.S. spy who'd rather be skiing through the jungle or skateboarding off a cliff. When the military plucks him from self-imposed exile to retrieve a weapon called Pandora's Box, he insists on running the show, recruiting a ragtag team of entertaining newcomers. This is only slightly less dumb and nonsensical than the previous films, but it teems with thrilling action sequences and rollicking stunt work from the middle-aged Diesel and martial artist Donnie Yen (and their doubles). D.J. Caruso directed; with Toni Collette, Ruby Rose, and Samuel L. Jackson.
By
Leah Pickett