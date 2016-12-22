You searched for:

  • [X]La La Land
  • [X]Thursday, December 22
Start over

Now Showing…

Movie title

Theater/Venue

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Showing:

  • La La Land showtimes
  • – Thursday, December 22

 

Recommended Video
Rated PG-13 · 128 minutes · 2016
When Damien Chazelle tried to resurrect the movie musical with his debut feature, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench (2009), he was constrained by the modest means of a Canadian indie; now, having made a name for himself with the Oscar-nominated jazz drama Whiplash (2014), he returns to the challenge with $30 million behind him, and the result is dazzling. The story, a star-crossed romance between a down-and-out actress (Emma Stone) and a brooding jazzbo (Ryan Gosling), may echo Martin Scorsese's New York, New York (1977) and, earlier still, George Cukor's A Star Is Born (1954). But the musical numbers are distinctly Minnellian in their sense of lovers being swept away by the whirlwind of their mutual regard; in one particularly grand scene, shot inside the planetarium of the Griffith Observatory, the characters glide into a pas de deux and ascend into the heavens. With John Legend, J.K. Simmons, and Rosemarie DeWitt. By J.R. Jones


See our full review: Leah Pickett’s top ten films of 2016

Leah Pickett’s top ten films of 2016

The films I couldn't stop thinking or talking about. »

Reviews/comments
2.8 out of 5

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation