Rated PG · 127 minutes · 2016
A distaff counterpart to The Right Stuff (1983), this exuberant, inspiring drama tells the fact-based story of three black women who strove for upward mobility—both professional and atmospheric—as NASA mathematicians during the JFK era. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae star as the "human computers," who use their prodigious number skills to help calculate the trajectories for the Mercury Seven astronauts and their street smarts to negotiate humiliating workplace hurdles at the Langley Research Center in segregated Virginia. The excellent leads get robust support from Jim Parsons, Kirsten Dunst, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Costner, rock solid as a task group manager who knows that the only way to beat the Soviets to the moon is to pull his team together on earth. Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent) directed. By Andrea Gronvall

4.1 out of 5

