You searched for:

  • [X]Southside With You
  • [X]Friday, August 26
Start over

Now Showing…

Movie title

Theater/Venue

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Showing:

  • Southside With You showtimes
  • – Friday, August 26

 

Recommended New Video
Rated PG-13 · 81 minutes · 2016
Plenty of couples banter, woo, and fall in love in Chicago, despite the vast majority of American films locating romance elsewhere (most often in New York). But in dramatizing the first date of Barack and Michelle Obama in the summer of 1989, when they were colleagues at a Loop law firm, writer-director Richard Tanne returned to the city where the couple met and, three years later, married. Shot over 15 days last summer, Southside With You showcases a city as photogenic, dynamic, and charming as the lovers themselves. Continue reading >> By Leah Pickett


See our full review: John Legend, Tika Sumpter, and Parker Sawyers reflect on <i>Southside With You</i>

John Legend, Tika Sumpter, and Parker Sawyers reflect on Southside With You

The romantic drama, which recreates Barack and Michelle Obama's first date in Chicago, opens nationwide. »

Barack and Michelle Obama’s love affair—with each other, and the city—hits the big screen

Barack and Michelle Obama’s love affair—with each other, and the city—hits the big screen

Chicago plays itself in Southside With You, a dramatization of the First Couple’s first date. »

Reviews/comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation