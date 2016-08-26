Plenty of couples banter, woo, and fall in love in Chicago, despite the vast majority of American films locating romance elsewhere (most often in New York). But in dramatizing the first date of Barack and Michelle Obama in the summer of 1989, when they were colleagues at a Loop law firm, writer-director Richard Tanne returned to the city where the couple met and, three years later, married. Shot over 15 days last summer, Southside With You
showcases a city as photogenic, dynamic, and charming as the lovers themselves. Continue reading >>
By
Leah Pickett
The romantic drama, which recreates Barack and Michelle Obama's first date in Chicago, opens nationwide.
