Michael Cera elevates deadpan to an art, starring as a slacker turned action hero in this wildly inventive comedy that's one of the most vivid and spirited adaptations of a comic book since Spider-Man
—;and one of the hippest since Ghost World
. When he's not playing bass with his Toronto garage band or video games with a smitten high schooler (Ellen Wong), he sponges off his gay roommate (Kieran Culkin). But then his little life is upended as he falls for a rollerblading American (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and incurs the wrath of her superpowered seven evil exes. Director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead
) understands the anarchy and insane hopes of youth, and amplifies the cinema-ready devices of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels by using split screens as mobile panels and CGI to animate words (love
floats like smoke across the screen) and demonize one of the exes (a very funny Brandon Routh, of Superman Returns
). With Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, and Jason Schwartzman.
By
Andrea Gronvall