114 minutes · 1991
Julie Dash's first feature (1991), set in the islands along the south Atlantic coast of the U.S. sometime around 1900. A group of black women, carrying on ancient African traditions and beliefs as part of an extended family preparing to migrate north, confront the issue of what to bring with them and what to leave behind. Lyrically distended in its folkloric meditations, with striking use of slow and slurred motion in certain interludes, this doesn't make much use of drama or narrative, and the musical score and performances occasionally seem at war with the period ambience. But the resources of the beautiful locations are exploited to the utmost, and Dash can be credited with an original, daring, and sincere conception. With Cora Lee Day, Alva Rogers, Adisa Anderson, Kaycee Moore, and Barbara-O. By Jonathan Rosenbaum


See our full review: Twenty-five years later, filmmaker Julie Dash reflects on <i>Daughters of the Dust</i>

Twenty-five years later, filmmaker Julie Dash reflects on Daughters of the Dust

An apparent inspiration for Beyoncé's Lemonade, Dash's film (1991) has been restored and reintroduced to the mainstream through a theatrical rerelease. »

