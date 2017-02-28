24Words 

When: Through 3/21: Tue-Wed 7:30 PM
Price: $25
Charles Kouri and Gary Bragg's rock musical on the battle for women's rights, with additional songs by Dean Schlabowske of the Waco Brothers…

Return to event page »

Reviews/comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Nearby

Friends

Become a Friend

History

Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation