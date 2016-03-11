10 Cloverfield Lane

Don’t give away the secret of this J.J. Abrams production, which begins as one sort of movie before turning into another sort of movie but manages to be continuously bad. A woman fleeing a troubled relationship (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) spins out in her car, flies off the road, and awakes in a sealed bunker presided over by a retired military man (John Goodman at his most sinister). He insists that he’s rescued her from what could only have been a nuclear or chemical terror attack outside, which introduces a welcome ambiguity into the dull, PG-13 Saw sequel that follows. A plot twist reveals that this is actually a sequel to a different film; that’s what constitutes a surprise in Hollywood entertainment these days. Dan Trachtenberg directed; with John Gallagher Jr.