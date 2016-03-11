You searched for:

Rated PG-13 · 103 minutes · 2016
Don’t give away the secret of this J.J. Abrams production, which begins as one sort of movie before turning into another sort of movie but manages to be continuously bad. A woman fleeing a troubled relationship (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) spins out in her car, flies off the road, and awakes in a sealed bunker presided over by a retired military man (John Goodman at his most sinister). He insists that he’s rescued her from what could only have been a nuclear or chemical terror attack outside, which introduces a welcome ambiguity into the dull, PG-13 Saw sequel that follows. A plot twist reveals that this is actually a sequel to a different film; that’s what constitutes a surprise in Hollywood entertainment these days. Dan Trachtenberg directed; with John Gallagher Jr. By J.R. Jones
Official Site: www.10cloverfieldlane.com
Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Producer: J.J. Abrams, Lindsey Weber, Bryan Burk, Drew Goddard and Matt Reeves
Cast: John Goodman, Mary Winstead and John Gallagher Jr.

10 Cloverfield Lane

