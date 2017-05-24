Last spring local nonprofits Between Friends and Rape Victim Advocates joined forces to address sexual harassment in the music scene with a campaign called Our Music My Body, which has since tabled at the Pitchfork Music Festival as well as shows at Subterranean and Beat Kitchen—during Riot Fest the latter also hosted an OMMB panel about confronting harassment. Tonight Beat Kitchen celebrates the campaign's first anniversary with a benefit show featuring an eclectic lineup of locals: indie-rockers Grandkids, rapper Lin Z, neosoul instrumentalist Kopano, and indie-pop duo Water From Your Eyes.
Water From Your Eyes is only half local; multi-instrumentalist Nate Amos, who also plays in Chicago bands This Is Lorelei and Opposites, launched the project last year with prolific lo-fi singer-songwriter Rachel Brown, who lives in Brooklyn and releases music as Thanks for Coming. Last month Sooper Records released Water From Your Eyes' debut full-length, Long Days, No Dreams, which applies bedroom-recording sonics to bubbly dance-pop melodies. The track "I Want to Feel Everything" layers a luxurious, lightweight melody atop cold postpunk bass; Brown's sedate monotone lends it an air of intimacy even as Amos piles on so many instrumental layers that it sounds like he's got an entire orchestra in that bedroom.