click to enlarge Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

David Ross of the Chicago Cubs waves to the crowd at Wrigley Field in 2016.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Aldermen agree to install 30 more surveillance cameras around Wrigley Field after Manchester bombing

The City Council's Budget Committee voted to use a $1 million grant from the Cubs to install 30 more surveillance cameras around Wrigley Field Tuesday morning, just hours after 22 people were killed by a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications will monitor the cameras, which will be attached to light poles owned by the city, according to the Sun-Times. [Sun-Times]

Toni Preckwinkle will run for reelection as Cook County Board president next year

Cook County Board president Toni Preckwinkle will run for a third term in 2018, she announced during a pair of radio interviews. Preckwinkle has been widely considered a frontrunner to run for mayor in 2019, but she avoided a question about the mayoral race, saying, "I got this job in 2010. I was fortunate enough to be reelected in 2014. I will seek reelection one more time." [Tribune]



Illinois senate Democrats working alone on budget package

Illinois senate Democrats are working against the clock on a budget and revenue package that includes an income tax increase, according to the Sun-Times. But the package is missing the property tax freeze, which Governor Bruce Rauner says is necessary for a deal. Republican senator Bill Brady said he asked the Democrats about the property tax freeze and changes to workers' compensation last week. "We were very close on all the business and job reforms. Just a little bit apart. We made them a counter last week to which they haven't responded," he told the Sun-Times Tuesday. "You can interpret the lack of a response any way you want." [Sun-Times]

Ten massage parlors shut down across the city after prostitution sting

A crackdown on Chicago massage parlors called Operation Hot Towel has led to the closure of ten parlors from West Town to Edison Park, including six where prostitution was taking place. Authorities set up the sting to go after businesses promoting prostitution and human trafficking and/or operating without proper licenses. DNAinfo Chicago reports that alderman Matt O'Shea will introduce a new ordinance that would target "business owners or those profiting" from human trafficking and prostitution rather than employees, many of whom are immigrants. "My hope is this can provide these victims with an opportunity to get help and a second chance to live the American dream," O'Shea said. [DNAinfo Chicago]

A pasta- and vegetable-focused restaurant will open in Logan Square June 7

Joining the veggie-focused Bad Hunter, Daisies, a pasta- and vegetable-focused spot from chef Joe Frillman, will open June 7 in Logan Square. The restaurant will be located in the former home of Analogue, at 2523 N. Milwaukee. Frillman, a veteran of Balena and Perennial Virant, will make the pastas in-house, and plans to source some of his produce from his brother's farm. [Eater Chicago]