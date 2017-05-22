Bleader

Monday, May 22, 2017

Arts / Do This Laura Kipnis talks sex on campus, the House Music Conference, and more things to do in Chicago his week

Laura Kipnis discusses her book Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus on Tue 5/23 and Wed 5/24.
There's plenty to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:

Through 7/7: A dozen curators from artistic institutions across the city—including the Zhou B Art Center, the National Museum of Mexican Art, Woman Made Gallery, and more—collaborate on the group exhibit "Curators Create" at Bridgeport Art Center (1200 W. 35th).

Mon 5/22: Art Brewt, a fund-raiser for Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art at Laguintas Brewery (1843 W. Washtenaw) includes music from Walkingshoe, live art by Annie Broutman, food from Kimski, beer from Lagunitas, and an auction of local artists' work. 5:30-8:30 PM

Mon 5/22: This staged reading of the musical comedy Period Piece at MCL Chicago (3110 N. Sheffield) features Sarah Dell'Amico, Julie Marchiano, Rashawn Scott, Katie Rich, and more. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. 8:30 PM

This month's the Girl Talk is all about wrongful conviction.
Tue 5/23: This month the Girl Talk at Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) focuses on wrongful conviction with attorney Jennifer Bonjean, the Exoneration Project's Eva Nagao, and Mellon Sawyer fellow Deana G. Lewis. 6:30 PM

5/23-5/24: Cultural critic and serial provocateur Laura Kipnis discusses her book Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus and the "feminine passivity" of rape culture twice this week: Tue 5/23 at 57th Street Books (1301 E. 57th) and Wed 5/24 at Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan). (Last week Kipnis was named in a defamation lawsuit connected with the book, so these should be especially interesting talks.) 6 PM

Wed 5/24: David Suro, Primitivo Rodriguez, and Kenneth I. Trujillo discuss the Mexican-American immigrant experience during the Borderlands Experience: Life as a Mexican-American Immigrant at Ida Noyes Hall (1212 E. 59th). 5:15 PM

Valee performs at Subterranean on Wed 5/24.
Wed 5/24: Chicago rapper-producer Valee performs at Subterranean (2011 W. North). Leor Galil writes, "If you believe the claims in his breakthrough single, 'Shell,' he's the kind of guy who walks through luxury-brand stores like a master gamer let loose in an arcade with a backpack weighed down by quarters—he's effortless and in full acknowledgment of his own abundance." 9 PM
Closing De Facto screens at the Chicago Cultural Center on Thu 5/25.
Thu 5/25: Public Newsroom hosts this presentation of Closing De Facto, a Scrappers Film Group's documentary about the crisis at Chicago State University, at the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington). A discussion with Chicago State professor Philip Beverly follows. 5:30 PM

Thu 5/25: Plucky Lush, a fund-raiser at Center on Halsted (3656 N. Halsted) for the dance theater Lucky Plush, includes appetizers, drinks, and a performance of excerpts from company's repertoire. 6-9 PM

5/25-5/26: The House Music Conference at the Chicago Cultural Center features musicians, DJs, and industry professionals leading panels like "House Preservation: Cultivating the Next Generation of Practitioners" and "Gender/Sexuality/Generation: Evolving Attitudes and Making Safe Spaces in House Culture." The conference leads into the Chicago House Party at Millennium Park on Sat 5/27, 2-9 PM. Thu 11 AM-9 PM, Fri 6-7:30 PM

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.



