click to enlarge Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Mexico City mayor Miguel Mancera watch as new American citizens are sworn in during a naturalization ceremony May 5.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Monday, May 22, 2017.

City introduces pro-immigrant "One Chicago" campaign in response to Trump administration policies

The city has launched the pro-immigrant "One Chicago" campaign with the slogan: "Three million residents, three million stories, one Chicago." The campaign is a response to President Donald Trump and his administration's threats to stop funding sanctuary cities, including Chicago, that decline to cooperate with federal agencies seeking to deport undocumented immigrants. "With the new administration, everybody lives in fear," immigrant Angel Castillo said at the program's launch Sunday. "Since its founding in 1837, families from around the country and throughout the world have made Chicago their home," Congressman Luis Gutierrez said. "The 'One Chicago' campaign works to celebrate those different journeys while uniting their voices as one people, one home, and one city." [CNN] [NBC Chicago]

Emanuel reveals plan to borrow $389 million to keep CPS schools open

Mayor Rahm Emanuel revealed his plan to borrow $389 million in order to keep Chicago Public Schools in session through the end of the 2016-2017 school year and to make a payment to the teachers' pension fund Friday. The Chicago Board of Education will have to approve the city's borrowing $389 million and borrowing against the $467 million that Illinois owes the district this week. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Eddie Johnson defends CPD secret watch list

Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson defended the force's use of a secret watch list. The list tracks Chicagoans who are likely to end up the victims or perpetrators of violence, but a Sun-Times investigation recently revealed that the list has more than 398,000 names on it. "It's not a list of target people," Johnson said. "We don't use the list for any enforcement actions. . . . It's just a list that lets us know who would be more prone to gun violence—either by being a victim or a perpetrator. The individuals identified with the algorithm, we simply use it to go provide them and offer other pathways to get out of that lifestyle." Johnson added that it has helped some of the people get help from social services. [Sun-Times]

DePaul bans conservative pundit Gavin McInnes from speaking on campus

DePaul University has banned conservative pundit Gavin McInnes from speaking on campus due to violence concerns. McInnes, whose February appearance at New York University led to 11 arrests and who has allegedly encouraged violence in the past, was supposed to appear at a College Republicans event May 30. "Our students' well-being remains our highest priority and therefore DePaul is rescinding McInnes's invitation to speak on campus," DePaul president Reverend Dennis Holtschneider said in a statement. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Mike Huckabee causes controversy with tweet about dodging bullets in Chicago

Former Fox News host and two-time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee stopped in Chicago last week for a speech and tweeted: "On way to Chicago for speech. Expecting to have to run from plane dodging bullets like Hillary did in Bosnia when under sniper fire! Yikes!" Huckabee was criticized for the insensitive tweet, and Sun-Times columnist and reporter Dan Mihalopoulos called it "strong proof that the Trumpists are haters." [Sun-Times]

Shake Shack will open its Fulton Market location Wednesday

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack will open its third Chicago location in Fulton Market Wednesday. The restaurant at 185 N. Morgan is just about five minutes away from the West Loop Kuma's Corner location, which will also open Wednesday. [Eater Chicago]