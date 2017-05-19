Drink your way through Andersonville during the neighborhood's Wine Walk on Sun 5/21.
This weekend there are boozy events on the north and south sides, and a little bit of everything else in between. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 5/19: Local band Santah hosts Prom-A-Llama 2017 at 1st Ward (2033 W. North), a dance party featuring performances from Carlile, Santah, Glam Camp, Gramps the Vamp, and more. 7:30 PM-midnight
Shannon Noll and Carly Ballerini host Space at the Revival on Fri 5/19.
Fri 5/19: This monthSpace, the LGBTQ-focused variety show at the Revival (1160 E. 11th), features stand-up from Dina Nina Martinez and Lakesha KP Proctor, storytelling from Clare Austen-Smith, drag by Chuck Nasty and the Duchess, and music from Boys V.S. Girls and Allison Reese. 9:30 PM
5/19-5/21: The Eifman Ballet of Saint Petersburg comes to the Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress) to perform Red Giselle, Boris Eifman's ballet about famous 19th-century Russian ballerina Olga Spessivtseva. Fri-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM
Sat 5/20: During Cheap Thrills at Emporium Arcade Bar (2363 N. Milwaukee) local boutiques and artists—including Asrai Garden, Kokorokoko, and Unison Home—sell their goods at this market, which offers drinks, music, and tarot card readings. 11 AM-5 PM
Sat 5/20: As part of Chicago Craft Beer Week's festivities, the inaugural South Side Craft Beer Festival at Baderbräu Brewing Company (2515 S. Wabash) features 24 breweries, mostly from the south side of Chicago and the south suburbs. 2-6 PM
Sat 5/20: Make magazine celebrates the release of its latest anthology, Make X, at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia), with a "barbookque" of pulled pork and veggie burgers; a discussion with book contributors Kathleen Rooney, Martin Seay, John Sparagana, Paul Durica, and Luis Felipe Fabre; comedy from Adam Burke; and live music from Marvin Tate with guitarist Bill MacKay. 2-6 PM
Norah Jones plays the Chicago Theatre this weekend.
Sat 5/20-Sun 5/21: Singer and pianist Norah Jonesplays at the Chicago Theatre (175 N. State) tonight. Peter Margasak writes that "her voice has never sounded more full-bodied and expressive, and there’s an occasional undercurrent of turbulence." 8 PM
Dannielle Tegeder's "Turbulent Constellations" opens on Sat 5/20.
5/20-7/1: Dannielle Tegeder explores the systems that surround us with "Turbulent Constellations," an installation at Carrie Secrist Gallery (835 W. Washington) of a mobile made up of more than 70 works on paper, large-scale drawings, and video animation. On Sat 6/24, composer Matthew Evan Taylor presents a site-specific performance inspired by the piece.