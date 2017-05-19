click to enlarge Courtesy Giant

Jason Vincent's Logan Square spot Giant is first on the list of the 19 restaurants deemed Chicago's best by Conde Nast Traveler.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Friday, May 19, 2017. Have a great weekend!

Conde Nast Traveler names Chicago the best restaurant city in the U.S.

Conde Nast Traveler has named Chicago the best restaurant city in the U.S. Chicago, saying "Sorry, Los Angeles," and conspicuously omitting any mention of New York. Giant, the Duck Inn, Monteverde, GT Prime, Osteria Langhe, and Mr. Beef are among the spots named by the magazine as Chicago's 19 best restaurants. "The city's chefs are some of the nation's most creative and their restaurants are downright satisfying, whether you're balling out on the riotous good time at Roister, having the best burger of your life alongside a chilled-to-perfection negroni at Au Cheval, or the greatest spicy tuna roll this side of Tsukiji at Katsu," the magazine says in its introduction to the list. [Conde Nast Traveler]

Emanuel to reveal his plan for raising $129 million for CPS Friday

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will reveal his plans to fill Chicago Public Schools' $129 million budget gap to the City Council on Friday. "After a lot of hard work by the CPS and city financial teams, and many discussions with their lending partners, tomorrow we will brief aldermen on the district's finances and the financial plan for the remainder of the CPS fiscal year," said mayoral spokesman Adam Collins. DNAinfo reports that, according to a City Hall source, the schools won't face any further budget cuts, but neither will there be any new taxes. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Rauner is still opposed to new public schools funding legislation

Governor Bruce Rauner remains opposed to a public schools funding bill approved by the state senate in a 35-18 vote on Wednesday, which the administration charges would amount to a "bailout" for Chicago Public Schools. The bill, part of the so-called "grand bargain" efforts attempting to close the state budget gap, would "establish an 'evidence-based model' and funnel money into four 'tiers' of schools based on their academic and economic needs," according to the Associated Press. Rauner's education chief, Beth Purvis, argued that the deal would short-change other low-income school districts in the state, to which senate Democratic leader Kimberly Lightford responded that Republicans were being "stingy," saying of impoverished Chicago students: "Stop it. They're poor. It's poverty. They need help. Whatever your school district's needs are, they will be met with this. But if your needs aren't as great as your neighbor's needs, then you don't get as much as your neighbor." [Associated Press via WBEZ]

Cubs fan dies after falling over railing during Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field

Cubs fan Richard Garrity was leaving Wrigley Field after a game Tuesday evening when he fell over a railing and hit his head. The 42-year-old died of his injuries Wednesday. "The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time," the Cubs said in a statement. [CBS News]

Cabdriver Ahmad finds child in the back seat of a stolen car in Old Town

A cabdriver named Ahmad (who didn't wish to disclose his last name) witnessed a thief driving off in a stolen car with a child in the back seat in Old Town Wednesday evening. "I saw the thief hop in," he told the Tribune. "The parents were running after the car along with the driver, and they were yelling like in horror." He reported the incident to police, then went back to work only to spot the abandoned car less than a half hour later. The child was still inside asleep, and police said she was unharmed. "This is my good deed of the day," said Ahmad. [Tribune]