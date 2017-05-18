[Editor's note: This post was taken offline shortly after it was originally published on May 17. It has been amended and republished to correct factual errors and to include additional information, sourcing, and reporting.]
It is an odd thing to find Chicago's award-winning alternative weekly now contemplating the business end of a Tronc content funnel since it was announced Monday that the media company formerly known as Tribune Publishing has entered talks with Wrapports to buy the Sun-Times and "related assets."
The Reader, after all, is one of those assets, having been purchased by Wrapports in May 2013 for slightly less than $3 million. If Tronc—publisher of the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, among other newspapers—ends up owning the city's alt weekly, it still remains to be seen if the Reader will live to blog the tale.
In the age of the challenging environment of print we are seeking partners who will keep alive important brands in our community. Under Justice Department regulations we are in the process of trying to find who is interested and have the resources to protect these journalism entities. We are pleased to say there are people calling us and we are meeting with them. It's a little early to say definitively what will happen with the Chicago Sun-Times or Reader.
A deal with Tronc, if it happens, will give the Sun-Times and Reader brands access to digital resources beyond our present capacity.
The Sun-Times deal is very small potatoes for him. This is someone who has set his sites on gobbling up other big companies. One reason why he spurned the entreaties over that year and a half by a major, major newspaper company, Gannett, which wanted to buy what we now know as Tronc—and why he would love to somehow turn the tables by buying them or buying one of the several ailing media companies such as McClatchy—he wants to be a big shot.
You've got to try a lot of things to make something work. I'm not afraid of failure. I like to fail fast, though. I believe you try something that doesn't work, you move on. You never stop trying. We're going to fail on a bunch of initiatives. It's OK. Some of the greatest stuff I've ever done, and most of my friends who have built great companies, came not from what they were trying to do, but when it didn't work out and they went the other direction was when the magic happens.
Showing 1-3 of 3