Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson announces the newly revised use-of-force policy during a press conference Wednesday.

New CPD policy on use of force bans cops from shooting fleeing suspects unless there's an imminent threat

Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson introduced the department's self-imposed new policy on the use of force, which bans officers from shooting suspects fleeing from the police unless they pose "an imminent threat." Instead the police will focus on deescalating situations and, said Johnson, the "sanctity of human life." All officers will be required to go through 12 hours of training on the new policy and finish an online course. The deadly shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by former officer Jason Van Dyke, which was caught on police dashcam video, "may have given us the springboard to move forward and change some things," Johnson said. "Sometimes tragic things happen that ultimately result in things being better." [Sun-Times]

Billionaire Ken Griffin donates $20 million to Rauner campaign

Billionaire Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin has donated $20 million to Governor Bruce Rauner's reelection campaign. Rauner, who's also a billionaire, donated $50 million to his own campaign in December 2016, and Griffin's donated $33.6 million to Rauner since 2013. The governor "cares deeply about the future of our state and making it a better place to live and work," Griffin said in a statement. "He has the winning plan to create jobs, improve our schools and put Illinois on the right path forward." [Tribune]

Ari Emanuel donates nearly $5,000 to New York mayor de Blasio but has never donated to Rahm's campaigns

Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel recently donated the maximum amount, $4,950, to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's reelection campaign, but he's never directly donated to his brother, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in his campaigns for mayor or Congress, according to the Tribune. Ari, the co-CEO of talent agency WME-IMG, has, however, hosted Hollywood fund-raisers for the mayor's campaigns, and thanks to his connections, the mayor has received contributions from entertainment industry figures including director Steven Spielberg, Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, and even President Donald Trump. "I gave him a contribution because his brother is a great friend of mine—Ari, king of Hollywood," Trump told the Tribune editorial board in 2015 regarding his $50,000 donation to the Emanuel campaign. "I love Ari. And Ari asked me to give him a contribution. I like Rahm very much." [Tribune]

Medical Examiner's Office to help families find relatives, friends during Missing Persons Day

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will assist people trying to find missing relatives and friends during its first Missing Persons Day Saturday. Between 11 AM and 3 PM, friends and family of people missing for more than a month can make a report, provide "medical records, pictures and police reports of their missing loved one for analysis," and provide DNA samples for testing if at least two biological relatives of the missing person are present, according to DNAinfo Chicago. Emotional support will also be available. New York City has been hosting a similar event since 2014, and seven missing people have been identified as a result. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Rompers for men? A local designer is making them

Evanston-based designer Aced Design has launched a Kickstarter campaign to make rompers for men, called the RompHim. With almost a month still to go, the campaign, whose original goal was $10,000, has already raised more than $67,000. The onesies, which come in red and blue chambray or a spray pattern on cotton, are manufactured in Chicago. [Time Out Chicago]

A huge food hall, Lakeview Market, is coming to Broadway and Sheridan

Eater Chicago has announced that a food hall with three bars and 19 or 20 vendors will be opening in Lakeview, hopefully by the summer of 2018. Lakeview Market will be housed on the ground floor of a eight-story mixed-use building still under construction at Broadway and Sheridan. It's the first public venture for the Now Open Project, whose leaders include investors in Furious Spoon ramen (which has a location at Revival Food Hall downtown) and FireFin Poké Shop. It will be located at 3833 N. Broadway. [Eater Chicago]




