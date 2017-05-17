Bleader

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Arts / Style Queer and proud in a cool protester outfit

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
Artist Angela Davis Fegan was sporting what she called "the protester look." Those red coveralls, she says, "make me feel like a technician or a laborer, which are both things related to my body of work." Fegan was coming from Open Engagement, the itinerant annual conference focused on the practice of socially engaged art that this year was mostly held at UIC. Fegan, in collaboration with artist Megan Young, made the WE HOLD SPACE FOR poster as part of a performance piece called The Longest Walk. Participants filled the sign with their own pet causes before setting off on a staged demonstration. Fegan herself put down "QUEER VOICE" because "including as many voices as possible is important, but queer is an identity that applies to me and most of my other work," she says. "Queer people often manipulate and enhance outward signifiers for survival and to silently communicate among each other. So I am hyperaware of what I am doing with clothing choices at all times."

click to enlarge dscf0281.jpg

click to enlarge dscf0292.jpg

click to enlarge dscf0306.jpg

click to enlarge dscf0305.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.


