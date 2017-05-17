Bleader

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Can the Reader survive a second helping of Michael Ferro?

click to enlarge Will the Reader get trounc'd? - ILLUSTRATION BY RYAN SMITH
  • Illustration by Ryan Smith
  • Will the Reader get trounc'd?

These days it feels like the Chicago Reader is staring down the barrel of a gun—or maybe that’s just the business end of Tronc's content funnel.

The truth is, we don't know what the near future holds for our fair alt weekly. There's an offer on the table from the media company formerly known as Tribune to buy the Sun-Times and "related assets", and we're under that umbrella. But if the Tribune's overlords end up gobbling us up in the proposed deal, there's a chance we won't live to blog the tale.

Tronc could opt to feed us into their so-called "monetization engine," but the company could also choose to shut down the Reader completely. Tronc could fold us into the RedEye (the ReaderEye, anyone?). Or perhaps the company could replace our entire staff with content-harvesting killer cyborgs or something.


Michael Ferro - JOHN H. WHITE/CHICAGO SUN-TIMES
  • John H. White/Chicago Sun-Times
  • Michael Ferro

It's impossible to rule out any of these possibilities when Michael Ferro is the goateed man behind the curtain. The Tronc chairman's Wrapports media company purchased the Reader for $3 million back in 2012 and said some kind words about us then. Ferro also has a history of whimsically splurging on Chicago media properties the way other wealthy middle-aged men might splurge on expensive sports cars.

But wisely managing and staying committed to his toys? That's another story. Ferro runs his journalism companies like the kid stuck in Tom Hanks's body in the movie Big: by installing a candy room and a video game arcade, hiring models and rappers, firing all staff photographers, and skipping out on the Sun-Times to run its longtime competitor. Later he rebranded the city's most storied newspaper with a name that sounds like something a caveman would yell when angry and sold its iconic, castlelike home on Michigan Avenue. And now, he wants to buy back the same newspapers of which he recently relinquished control.

As part of his ADHD-like approach to management, he's thrown away millions of dollars on failed projects—the Sun-Times Network, Chicago.com, and Aggrego to name a few—while scrimping on his employees. (The highest-paid Reader employee makes just $55,000. The rest of us make somewhere roughly between $35,000 and $45,000 a year.)

Is there a method behind Ferro's madness? You wouldn't know by listening to the man himself. He accidentally revealed the emptiness of his own business philosophy to the Tribune last year:

"You've got to try a lot of things to make something work. I'm not afraid of failure. I like to fail fast, though. I believe you try something that doesn't work, you move on. You never stop trying. We're going to fail on a bunch of initiatives. It's OK. Some of the greatest stuff I've ever done, and most of my friends who have built great companies, came not from what they were trying to do, but when it didn't work out and they went the other direction was when the magic happens."

Read between the lines here and it seems that Ferro is clumsily spouting the usual Silicon Valley horseshit about the value of "failure" without the self-awareness to know what it really means: "Have enough money to throw a bunch of randomness against a wall and hope something sticks."

Will the Reader stick against Ferro's new wall at Tronc HQ? Unlikely, which is why I'm crossing my fingers that we'll get bought by rapper turned civic philanthropist Chance the Rapper or an Obama Foundation that claims it wants to solve "the problems of digital media in the 21st century."

The biggest of these problems, of course, is the one staring the Reader and every other legacy print publication in the face: most people still aren't willing to pay for quality news and information available on the Internet. (Yesterday a reader told us that he was blocking our website forever because we have content that can't be seen unless you disable your ad blocker.)

Until funding good journalism becomes a priority, we'll always be at risk.

