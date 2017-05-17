These days it feels like the Chicago Reader is staring down the barrel of a gun—or maybe that’s just the business end of Tronc's content funnel.
The truth is, we don't know what the near future holds for our fair alt weekly. There's an offer on the table from the media company formerly known as Tribune to buy the Sun-Times and "related assets", and we're under that umbrella. But if the Tribune's overlords end up gobbling us up in the proposed deal, there's a chance we won't live to blog the tale.
Tronc could opt to feed us into their so-called "monetization engine," but the company could also choose to shut down the Reader completely. Tronc could fold us into the RedEye (the ReaderEye, anyone?). Or perhaps the company could replace our entire staff with content-harvesting killer cyborgs or something.
"You've got to try a lot of things to make something work. I'm not afraid of failure. I like to fail fast, though. I believe you try something that doesn't work, you move on. You never stop trying. We're going to fail on a bunch of initiatives. It's OK. Some of the greatest stuff I've ever done, and most of my friends who have built great companies, came not from what they were trying to do, but when it didn't work out and they went the other direction was when the magic happens."