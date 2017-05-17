click to enlarge Brian Jackson/ for the Sun-Times

Alderman Carrie Austin during a City Council meeting in 2016

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Alderman Carrie Austin blames Rauner for Chicago Public Schools' financial crisis

Alderman Carrie Austin blamed Governor Bruce Rauner for the current Chicago Public Schools financial crisis Tuesday, saying that "somebody needs to take Rauner by his neck and wring it." "Why won't anybody go after the governor?" said Austin, head of the City Council's Budget Committee. "Why is it always a strain on us? Why? Nobody ever asks that question. You don't see this going on in any other school district, except for Chicago." Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed taxing "downtown businesses, high net-worth individuals or both to dig the Chicago Public Schools out of a $596 million hole without state help" Tuesday, but aldermen "reacted coolly," according to the Sun-Times. [Tribune] [Sun-Times]

UIC report: In some categories, racial inequality in Chicago has gotten worse since the civil rights movement

Racial inequality in Chicago has gotten worse since the civil rights movement in some respects, but there's been progress in other areas, according to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In a report called "A Tale of Three Cities: The State of Racial Justice in Chicago," the researchers examined inequality between blacks, Latinos, and whites in categories including employment, economics, housing, and education. Among other things, they found that white families earn 2.2 times more on average than black families today, compared to 1.6 times more in 1960. "The central finding of this report is that racial and ethnic inequities in Chicago remain pervasive, persistent and consequential," the authors of the report wrote. "These inequities affect the lives of Chicagoans in every neighborhood." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Rauner slams budget negotiation offer from Illinois house Democrats

Governor Bruce Rauner criticized an offer to negotiate a budget deal from a few top Democrats in the Illinois house, but still has faith that the Illinois senate can reach a deal with him. "House Democrats under Speaker Madigan have shown really no good-faith willingness to engage in negotiations for true change, true reforms to our system," Rauner said. "My sense is this is probably a last-minute attempt to create a distraction and derail the senators, who seem to be making progress and coming close to an agreement." State representative Barbara Flynn Currie, the house majority leader, had said that Democrats would be willing to make a deal with Rauner "on his demands for cost restrictions on the workers' compensation system and for a property tax freeze," according to the Associated Press. Currie cosigned a letter to Rauner offering to deal, along with deputy majority leader Lou Lang, deputy majority leader Arthur Turner, and assistant majority leader Jay Hoffman. [Associated Press via U.S. News & World Report]

StubHub: Tickets to the June 3 U2 concert at Soldier Field are the hottest in the nation

Tickets to a June 3 U2 show at Soldier Field are the most in-demand concert tickets in the U.S., according to ticket broker StubHub. A pair of tickets near the side of the stage was priced at $1,900 each on the site as of Tuesday afternoon. The Irish band is also playing a second show at Soldier Field on June 4, but currently those tickets aren't as expensive. [DNAinfo Chicago]

The first Nutella cafe in the world is opening in Chicago this month

Inspired by the success of the popular Nutella bar in River North's Eataly, Ferreo USA, the owner of Nutella, is going to open a Nutella cafe across the street from Millennium Park on May 31. The two-story restaurant will offer panini, soups, and salads in addition to Nutella-based items including gelato, espresso, croissants, and crepes. [Eater Chicago]

Rapper Travis Scott, who encouraged people to jump the security fence at Lollapalooza, arrested for similar incident in Arkansas

After rapper Travis Scott encouraged people to jump a security fence in order to get closer to the stage at Lollapalooza in 2015, he was arrested by Chicago police. "Middle finger up to security right now," he allegedly shouted during the show. On Saturday Scott was arrested in Arkansas for a similar incident during a concert, charged with "inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor," according to DNAinfo Chicago. Several people were allegedly injured, including a police officer and a security guard. [DNAinfo Chicago]