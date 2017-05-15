Cameron Wittig/courtesy Walker Art Center, Minneapolis
Kerry James Marshall discusses his work on Mon 5/15.
There's plenty to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
Mon 5/15: Chicago painter Kerry James Marshall, whose MCA retrospective "Mastry" was last year's most acclaimed major exhibit, discusses his work, much of which challenges racism in art history at the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th). 7 PM
click to enlarge
Sun Times Print Collection
Hall & Oates plays with Tears for Fears at Allstate Arean on Mon 5/15.
Mon 5/15: Tonight 80s legends Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears play a double-bill at Allstate Arena (6920 Mannheim, Rosemont). Tal Rosenberg writes, "Though they play different styles of pop music—Hall & Oates are experts at soft rock and blue-eyed soul, Tears for Fears deliver ambitious synth-heavy sophisti-goth—the two acts share a few similarities . . . but the more unlikely quality that Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears have in common is a connection to the fecund tradition of 1970s British progressive rock." 7 PM
Tue 5/16: Journalist Joan Esposito hosts "How Do We Elect More Women & People of Color?", a discussion at the Montgomery Club (500 W. Superior) about the challenges women and people of color face when trying to get on the ballot for the 2017 and 2018 elections. The panel includes Jonathan Peck, Rebecca Sive, Shobhana Johri Verma, and Angelica Heaney. Ticket includes dinner. 5 PM
Tue 5/16: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by the Chicago Theatre (175 N. State) to discuss his new book, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
Watch the made-for-TV movie Stalked By My Doctor, snarky commentary included, at Once in a Lifetime.
Tue 5/16: The A.V. Club's Katie Rife and Danette Chavez provide real-time riffing during a screening of the Lifetime original movie Stalked By My Doctor at Once in a Lifetime at Comfort Station (2579 N. Milwaukee). 8 PM
Wed 5/17: The Conservatory of Curiositieshappy hour at Staycation Bar (1 W. Wacker) features steampunk World's Fair-inspired cocktails, appetizers, and live entertainment including stilt-walkers, magicians, contortionists, and musicians. 5-7 PM
Wed 5/17: SlutTalk celebrates Feminist Happy Hour's one-year anniversaryat Schubas (3159 N. Southport) with performances from stand-ups Shanna Shrum, Carly Oishi, Krista Atkinson, and more. Bonus: feminist trivia, a Q&A, and music by Lindsey Charles & the Cell Phones. 7 PM
Thu 5/18: New Town to Boystown to Lakeviewis areception and panel discussion at Center on Halsted (3656 N. Halsted)—part of the Out at the Chicago History Museum series. The program explores the social tensions surrounding Boystown and asks the question, "Whose neighborhood is it, anyway?" Panelists include Andie Meadows, Julio Rodriguez, and Lucy Stoole. 5:30 PM
click to enlarge
Chefs honor their mentors at the Reader's Key Ingredient Cook-Off.
Thu 5/18: Inspired by our James Beard award-winning series, the Key Ingredient Cook-Off invites you to the Ivy Room (12 E. Ohio, #100) to taste dishes created by some of Chicago's most outstanding chefs including Ryan Pfeiffer of Blackbird, Diana Davila Boldin of Mi Tocaya Antojeria, and Ben Lustbader of Giant. Then vote for your favorite! This year's theme is "mentors," and chefs will pay homage to the culinary gods who influenced their cooking. 7-10 PM
Thu 5/18: During Laughs Unlocked, a fund-raiser at Annoyance Theatre (851 W. Belmont), improv vets like TJ Jagodowski, Beth Melewski, and Robyn Scott will create scenes based on stories told by Colette Payne, a former inmate who now works with Cabrini Green Legal Aid/Chicago Legal Advocacy for Incarcerated Mothers. All proceeds benefit Chicago Books to Women in Prison. 8 PM
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.