Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
"I love a good ketchup-and-mustard aesthetic," says dog trainer and student Cas Brener, dressed in an outfit she describes as "Simpsons convention in Hawaii." "I get caught up in color schemes from time to time. Right now I'm really gravitating towards red and yellow." Influenced by figures from Ronald McDonald to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Brener has also drawn inspiration from her father, "a super tall man with a white ponytail who wears only one color each day." Like dad, she's not one to strive for understatement. "I feel like life can be bleak and boring in a lot of ways, and dressing in bright colors makes my life more enjoyable," she says. "More is more. Wear things that make your eyes feel excited to see you."