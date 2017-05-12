Renegade Craft Fair Pop-Up in Pilsen, Home Theater Festival, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend 

click to enlarge Morgan Parker reads from her book There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé on Fri 5/12.

on Fri 5/12. KWESI ABBENSETTS



Fri 5/12: Author Morgan Parker reads from her book There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé at Women & Children First (5233 N. Clark), followed by readings from local poets Jamila Woods, Nate Marshall, and José Olivarez. 7:30 PM

Fri 5/12: Sasha Soprano hosts the Drag Queens of Comedy at the Athenaeum Theatre (2936 N. Southport), which features glamazons Alaska 5000, Bob the Drag Queen, Lady Bunny, and more showing off their comedic chops. 7 and 10 PM





click to enlarge Doug Tuttle plays at the Hideout on Fri 5/12.

Courtesy Trouble in Mind



Fri 5/12: New England psych-pop merchant Doug Tuttle plays at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) tonight. Peter Margasak writes, "There’s no question Tuttle mines inspiration from the past—his sprawling arrangements occasionally remind me of Morgan Delt's hermetic, multicolored sound world—but he sounds more concerned with crafting glistening nuggets of pop than with singling out influences." 9 PM



Sat 5/13: The stand-up showcase Packed to the Brown at the Indo-American Center (6328 N. California) features South Asian comedians like Meghana Indurti, Vik Pandya, Sonal Aggarwal, Sabeen Sadiq, and Arish Singh. All proceeds benefit the Indo-American Center. 1 PM



Sat 5/13: The Lincoln Park Zoo (2001 N. Clark) hosts the Food Truck Social featuring bites from Boo Coo Roux, Gobble Doggs, Lucy's, Tamale Spaceship, and more. 6:30-9:30 PM



click to enlarge The Renegade Craft Fair Pop-Up will be in Pilsen on Sat 5/13 and Sun 5/14.

Courtesy Renegade Craft Fair



Sat 5/13-Sun 5/14: The outdoor Renegade Craft Fair Pop-Up on Halsted between 18th and Canalport features food trucks, DJs from Lumpen Radio, beer from Half Acre, crafting workshops, and more than 150 vendors. 11 AM-6 PM





click to enlarge Kayla Anderson explores the ideal home at Roman Susan.

Kayla Anderson



5/13-5/27: "Model Home" at Roman Susan (1224 W. Loyola) features Kayla Anderson's videos, writings, and installations exploring different versions of an ideal home. Opening reception Sat 5/13, 6-9 PM.

Sun 5/14: Chef Edward Kim presents a four-course meal Mother's Day Brunch at Ruxbin (851 N. Ashland), which includes a potato latke, wedge salad, halibut, Japanese pancake, and more. BYOB. 10 AM-3 PM

Sun 5/14: Author Sarah Gerard reads from her book Sunshine State at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee). 7 PM





click to enlarge Artists and activists open up their homes for the Chicago Home Theater Festival.

William Camargo



5/14-5/29: The Chicago Home Theater Festival takes place entirely in the homes of artists and activists—like Mykele Deville, Kristen Kaza, and Natalie Y. Moore—throughout the city. Performances are rooted in social justice and encourage involvement with local community outreach organizations.

