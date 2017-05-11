On April 12, Chicago rapper Terrance Boykin, better known as Bump J, was freed from a federal prison in Elkton, Ohio. Bump J built his career and citywide reputation on a slew of Goon Squad mixtapes in the first half of the 2000s, then became the first Chicagoan to participate in DJ Drama's celebrated Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, releasing Chicagorilla in 2006. (It came out a few months after Lil Wayne set the high-water mark for the series with Dedication 2.) In 2005 Atlantic released Bump J's first major-label single, "Move Around," produced by Kanye West. Bump had been working on a full-length for the label, Nothing to Lose, but he wound up leaving Atlantic in 2006. In January 2007, he allegedly walked into a Chase Bank in Oak Park with a handgun and left with a little more than $100,000; two years later he signed a plea deal to avoid the possibility of a lifetime behind bars.
While imprisonment appeared to derail Bump's career, his importance to Chicago hip-hop only increased—and it boiled over once the drill sound broke out in 2012. These days, paying respect to Bump feels like the law of the land, and needless to say he's been in demand since he got out of prison last month. Last Friday one lucky rapper got to release the first song featuring Bump since his release: Ty Money. Bump raps on "Yes or No," the second song on the Harvey MC's Cinco de Money 3.
Even before getting to the Bump feature, Ty shows why he's one of the city's most gifted and creative rappers with "Cinco 3 (Intro)." Ty zips through the song's blistering drum patterns with the precision and playfulness of an all-star running back. He plants himself in the instrumental's cavities, and slows down and speeds up without straying from his rhythmic path. The introduction is a flex more than a fully realized song, but though it doesn't display all of Ty's capabilities, it does plenty to whet your appetite.
Ty's mixtape also includes a clip of an interview with Twista where the Chicago rap forefather singles out Ty as one of the area's best young rappers: "This is a guy we'll put on the level of a Slick Rick or something like that, with the storytelling, how he put his music together—just a lot of wordplay and subject matter that you don't hear in rap today." Ty didn't need Twista or Bump J to make Cinco de Money 3 great, but it doesn't hurt to let the public see the scene's luminaries pass you the torch.