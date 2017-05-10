Bleader

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Visual Art / Media / Behind Our Scenes / Boom! Farewell to the Reader wizard behind the curtain

By Kate Schmidt
Paul John Higgins, the Reader's creative director since 2009, is leaving this week to assume the position of art director at Milwaukee magazine. Announcing his departure, editor Jake Malooley wrote, "In far too many ways to count, he's been the wizard behind the curtain at the Reader," and that pretty much hits the nail on the head as far as we're all concerned. In tribute to Paul and his talent as a conceptualizer, illustrator, and designer, I put together a slide show of some of my favorite covers from over the years. And there are many, many more you can scroll through in the Reader's issue archives here.

