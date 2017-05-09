Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Music / The Secret History of Chicago Music Hot jazz saxophonist Boyce Brown ended his career as a Servite monk

Posted By today at 07.00 AM


Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Older strips are archived here. 


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Steve Krakow

Agenda Teaser

05.09.17
Chicago Fringe Opera presents <i>Lucrezia</i>
Music
Chicago Fringe Opera presents Lucrezia Chopin Theatre
May 04
Dr. Rock
Galleries & Museums
Dr. Rock The Franklin
April 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation