Mon 5/8: This month's Feminist Happy Hourat the Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee) celebrates mothers and features performances from Le Aboav, Sydney Boyle, Adrienne Brandyburg, Angelica Julia Davila, Deanna Ortiz, and Gina Watters. 6 PM
Mon 5/8-Wed 5/10: This year's Indie Boots Theater Festivalat Stage 773 (1225 W. Belmont) focuses on underrepresented perspectives. Playwrights include L.C. Bernadine, Adrienne Dawes, Theo Germaine, Richard Paro, June Thiele, and Eileen Tull. 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
Sun-Times Media
Michelle Alexander talks with Naomi Klein at the Auditorium Theatre on Tue 5/9.
Tue 5/9: Civil rights lawyer Michelle Alexander and journalist Naomi Klein discuss connections between ecological and economic crisis, racism, mass incarceration, deportation, police violence, and more at the Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress). The talk is moderated by Princeton University African-American Studies professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. 7 PM
Tue 5/9:The Martian screens at the Music Box (3733 N. Southport) as part of the Field Trip series, and is followed by a discussion with Philipp R. Heck, the Field Museum’s associate curator of meteoritics and polar studies. 7 PM
5/10-10/25: The weeklyFarm to Table Dinner series at Travelle (330 N. Wabash) features an ever-changing four-course menu by chef Ricardo Jarquin based on ingredients selected that same day from the Green City Market. Wine pairings available ($20). Wed 5-10 PM
Thu 5/11: "Scott Hesse's Chicago: From the Inside Out" at Fulton Street Collective (2000 W. Fulton) features Hesse's photographs presented as a narrative and scored with music from Clark Sommers, Geof Bradfield, and Dana Hall. 8:30-11:30 PM
Thu 5/11: Today the ongoing exhibit "Robot Revolution" opens at the Museum of Science and Industry (5700 S. Lake Shore) featuring a collection of more than 40 robots—including RoboThespian, a life-size humanoid robot that greets guests; the Cube Solver, which quickly solves a Rubik's Cube; and Daisy, a robot with six spiderlike legs—on loan from research labs, universities, and robotics companies. 9:30-4 PM
click to enlarge
William Chyr
Play Manifold Garden at the Bit Bash Takeover from Thu 5/11-Sat 5/13.
5/11-5/13: The Bit Bash Takeover is a Chicago Indie Games pop-up at Emporium Arcade Bar (2363 N. Milwaukee) that includes Manifold Garden (and read our profile of its creator, William Chyr), TumbleSeed, Sausage Sports Club, and Battle Chef Brigade, each title inspiring a specialty cocktail.
