Saturday, May 6, 2017

Arts / Style A dapper gentleman makes good use of his extensive wardrobe

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

Even though Zack Crichlow defines his style as casual, he often has many admiring strangers ask where he's going looking so dapper. "I don't have to be going anywhere to wear these clothes," he says of the vast collection he has organized by color in two closets of his home. "I'm not gonna let them sit there and rot." The 67-year-old dresses up every weekend, when he takes a break from his job at a food pantry. "I care about how I look. Being well-dressed makes me feel wonderful."



See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.


