There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 5/5: Nasty Women Art Chicago, the one-night exhibition and fund-raiser at Moonlight Studios (1446 W. Kinzie), features more than 350 works created by local female artists. Scheduled are performances by musician Shannon Patino, spoken-word artists Nina Donovan and Dianna Tyler, and poetry collective Red Rover Series. All profits from the art sales benefit Planned Parenthood. 5:30-10:30 PM
Fri 5/5: Erin Grotheer and Molly Kearney host VHS Comedy XX-Tape It Easyat North Bar (1637 W. North), a night of comedians sharing strange VHS tapes and adding their own commentary along the way. This month's guests include Reena Calm, Cody Melcher, James Fisher Jr., and Grace Lusk. 8 PM
5/5-5/6: Chicago Zine Fest, the annual celebration of small press and independent publishers from all over the city is back! Both days feature workshops, discussions, readings, and an exhibition of more than 250 self-published artists. All Friday events take place at Co-Prosperity Sphere (3219 S. Morgan); all Saturday events take place at Plumbers Union Hall (1340 W. Washington). Fri 6:30 PM, Sat 11 AM-6 PM 5/5-5/7: Ascendence Dance Chicago's presents Anarchy, a contemporary dance performance at Theater Wit (1229 W. Belmont) exploring a post-World War III existence. Fri 8 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM
Sat 5/6: The Atlas Obscura Society hosts Obscura Day 2017, a day of being a tourist in your own city. Get a private tour of Chicago’s Leather Archives & Museum plus walking tours exploring the city’s early LGBTQ communities, beautiful downtown mosaics and a history of Chicago's worst disasters. 10 AM-7 PM
click to enlarge
Getty Images
Amy Goodman discusses her experiences as a journalist at Women & Children First on Sat 5/6.
Sat 5/6: Heaven Gallery (1550 N. Milwaukee) hosts Universal Love, an annual benefit and auction that features music by Simmer Down Sound; a performance by Cosmos Ray; food and drink from Big Star, Revolution Brewery, and Lagunitas Brewery; and work by more than 30 local artists. 7 PM-midnight
click to enlarge
Danielle A. Scruggs
Osama Alomar reads from his work in both English and Arabic on Sun 5/7.
Sun 5/7: Osama Alomardiscusses the translation process behind his book The Teeth of the Comb and reads selected short stories in both English and Arabic at Seminary Co-op Bookstore (5751 N. Woodlawn). 3 PM
click to enlarge
COURTESY THE ARTIST
Laura Marling performs at Metro on Sun 5/7.
Sun 5/7: Singer-songwriter Laura Marling performs at Metro (3730 N. Clark). Peter Margasak writes, "Over a stuttering groove and a pair of bass lines that fall in and out of sync during opener 'Soothing,' she rebuffs a caller with whom she has a troubled past—though there’s generosity even in her dismissal ('I banish you with love')." 8 PM
Sun 5/7:Character Assassination: The Roast of Harry Potter at the Laugh Factory (3175 N. Broadway) marks the local show's one-year anniversary. Louisville's Kent Carney stars as the title character, with Adam Burke as Snape, Mary Jordan as Hermione, Dan Drees as Ron, and more filling out the cast. 9 PM
