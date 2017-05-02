|
Morning
|10:35 AM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|10:40 AM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|10:45 AM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|11:30 AM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sleight
|11:30 AM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sleight
|
Afternoon
|12:15 PM
|
Chatham 14 Theaters
210 W 87th St.
|Sleight
|12:50 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|1:00 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sleight
|1:00 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|1:00 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sleight
|1:00 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sleight
|1:05 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|1:50 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sleight
|1:50 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sleight
|2:45 PM
|
Chatham 14 Theaters
210 W 87th St.
|Sleight
|2:45 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sleight
|3:10 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|3:20 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|3:30 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sleight
|3:30 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|3:30 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sleight
|3:45 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sleight
|4:00 PM
|
Harper Theater
5238 S Harper
|Sleight
|4:30 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sleight
|4:30 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sleight
|5:15 PM
|
Chatham 14 Theaters
210 W 87th St.
|Sleight
|5:15 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sleight
|5:30 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|5:40 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|5:45 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sleight
|6:00 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|6:30 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sleight
|7:15 PM
|
Harper Theater
5238 S Harper
|Sleight
|7:20 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sleight
|7:30 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sleight
|7:45 PM
|
Chatham 14 Theaters
210 W 87th St.
|Sleight
|7:45 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sleight
|7:45 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|7:55 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sleight
|8:00 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|8:15 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sleight
|8:20 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|9:15 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sleight
|9:55 PM
|
Harper Theater
5238 S Harper
|Sleight
|10:00 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sleight
|10:15 PM
|
Chatham 14 Theaters
210 W 87th St.
|Sleight
|10:15 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sleight
|10:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sleight
|10:20 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sleight
|10:25 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sleight
|10:45 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sleight
|10:45 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sleight
|10:50 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sleight