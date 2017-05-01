Bleader

Monday, May 1, 2017

Arts / Do This The One-Minute Play Festival, a May the 4th Star Wars party, and more things to do in Chicago this week

Posted By on 05.01.17 at 12:06 PM

Get your lightsabers for a May the 4th celebration on—you guessed it—Thu 5/4.
  • Get your lightsabers for a May the 4th celebration on—you guessed it—Thu 5/4.

April showers have finally brought May flowers, and there's plenty to do to celebrate. Here's some of what we recommend:

The XX plays the Aragon Ballroom on Mon 5/1.
  • Alasdair McLellan
  • The XX plays the Aragon Ballroom on Mon 5/1.

Mon 5/1: UK alt-pop group the XX plays at the Aragon Ballroom (1106 W. Lawrence) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "they so successfully project a sense of intimacy that they’ve almost antithetically become a phenomenon that packs thousands into theaters." 6:30 PM

Tue 5/2: Author and musician Damon Krukowski discusses his book The New Analog: Listening and Reconnecting in a Digital World with Steve Albini and Bob Weston at Quimby's (1854 W. North). 7 PM

Tue 5/2: Chef Cardel Reid presents the Crystal Lake Brewing Dinner at Signature Room (875 N. Michigan), an evening that includes an hors d'oeuvres reception and a four-course meal that includes foie gras mousse and seared buffalo tenderloin, paired with five different beers from Crystal Lake Brewing. 6 PM

Tue 5/2: During the Female Chicago Comics Panel at the Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee) local female comic artists gather to discuss the industry and celebrate the release of Kristen Radtke's forthcoming graphic essay collection Imagine Wanting Only This. 6:30 PM

Tue 5/2-Wed 5/3: The One-Minute Play Festival returns to the Den Theatre (1329-1333 N. Milwaukee) with dozens of one-minute plays written by female-identified artists inspired by the theme "Nevertheless, We Persisted." 8 PM

Wed 5/3: Annoyance Theatre (851 W. Belmont) presents Platformance Anxiety, Huggable Riot's tenth sketch revue exploring generational differences. 8 PM
Jermaine Fowler performs at Zanies this week.
  • Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Jermaine Fowler performs at Zanies this week.

5/3-5/6: Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler performs stand-up at Zanies (1548 N. Wells). Wed-Thu 8:30 PM, Fri 8:30 and 10:30 PM, Sat 7 and 9:30 PM

Thu 5/4: The University of Chicago's Center for Cognitive & Social Neuroscience hosts journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell for a discussion of his work at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel (5850 S. Woodlawn). 4 PM

Fast-food Thai joint Immm Rice & Beyond hosts a Thai New Year party on Thu 5/4.
  • JAMIE RAMSAY
  • Fast-food Thai joint Immm Rice & Beyond hosts a Thai New Year party on Thu 5/4.

Thu 5/4: Eat, drink, and be merry at Chiang Mai Thai New Year Celebration at Immm Rice & Beyond (4949 N. Broadway). The event features a three-course family-style meal—including kanom jock (steamed coconut dumplings), yum jinn gai (spicy chicken soup), gang hung lay (pork belly in curry). Plus, a traditional water-gun fight! BYOB, very casual attire encouraged. 8 PM

Thu 5/4: In honor of Star Wars Day, the May the 4th Party at Spin Chicago (344 N. State) features intergalactic cocktails, a ping-pong tournament pitting the light side against the dark side, food specials, DJs, and a costume contest. 8 PM-midnight

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.


