Get your lightsabers for a May the 4th celebration on—you guessed it—Thu 5/4.
April showers have finally brought May flowers, and there's plenty to do to celebrate. Here's some of what we recommend:
click to enlarge
Alasdair McLellan
The XX plays the Aragon Ballroom on Mon 5/1.
Mon 5/1: UK alt-pop groupthe XX plays at the Aragon Ballroom (1106 W. Lawrence) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "they so successfully project a sense of intimacy that they’ve almost antithetically become a phenomenon that packs thousands into theaters." 6:30 PM
Tue 5/2: Author and musician Damon Krukowskidiscusses his book The New Analog: Listening and Reconnecting in a Digital World with Steve Albini and Bob Weston at Quimby's (1854 W. North). 7 PM Tue 5/2: Chef Cardel Reid presents the Crystal Lake Brewing Dinner at Signature Room (875 N. Michigan), an evening that includes an hors d'oeuvres reception and a four-course meal that includes foie gras mousse and seared buffalo tenderloin, paired with five different beers from Crystal Lake Brewing. 6 PM
Tue 5/2: During the Female Chicago Comics Panel at the Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee) local female comic artists gather to discuss the industry and celebrate the release of Kristen Radtke's forthcoming graphic essay collection Imagine Wanting Only This. 6:30 PM
Tue 5/2-Wed 5/3: The One-Minute Play Festivalreturns to the Den Theatre (1329-1333 N. Milwaukee) with dozens of one-minute plays written by female-identified artists inspired by the theme "Nevertheless, We Persisted." 8 PM
5/3-5/6: Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowlerperforms stand-up at Zanies (1548 N. Wells). Wed-Thu 8:30 PM, Fri 8:30 and 10:30 PM, Sat 7 and 9:30 PM
Thu 5/4: The University of Chicago's Center for Cognitive & Social Neuroscience hosts journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell for a discussion of his work at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel (5850 S. Woodlawn). 4 PM
click to enlarge
JAMIE RAMSAY
Fast-food Thai joint Immm Rice & Beyond hosts a Thai New Year party on Thu 5/4.
Thu 5/4: Eat, drink, and be merry at Chiang Mai Thai New Year Celebration at Immm Rice & Beyond (4949 N. Broadway). The event features a three-course family-style meal—including kanom jock (steamed coconut dumplings), yum jinn gai (spicy chicken soup), gang hung lay (pork belly in curry). Plus, a traditional water-gun fight! BYOB, very casual attire encouraged. 8 PM
Thu 5/4: In honor of Star Wars Day, theMay the 4th Party at Spin Chicago (344 N. State) features intergalactic cocktails, a ping-pong tournament pitting the light side against the dark side, food specials, DJs, and a costume contest. 8 PM-midnight
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.