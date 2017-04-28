Kimberly Drew, the social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, discusses curating art in a digital world during the Chicago Humanities Fest.
There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 4/28: The Howard Brown Health Center hosts Garden of Eve: Forward, a fund-raiser at Venue Six10 (610 S. Michigan) specifically to support health services available for queer, trans, and lesbian women. The night includes food, drink, an Early to Bed pop-up shop, photobooth, music from Slo'Mo DJs, and performances by O.Snap!, Darling Shear, and Switch the Boi Wonder. 6-10 PM
4/28-4/30: The 48 Hour Improv Marathonat Crowd Theater (3935 N. Broadway) is a nonstop showcase that features more than 40 different comedy groups raising money for GirlForward. Fri 6 PM-Sun 6 PM
4/28-6/2:"Girl Play" at Johalla Projects (1821 W. Hubbards) features collection of Chicago-based artist Marzena Abrahamik's photographs that explore intimacy and female friendship. Opening reception Fri 4/28, 7-10 PM.
Sat 4/29: TheUniversity of Chicago Artist Summitat the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th) features presentations from artists including: Lola Arias, Jelili Atiku, Tania Bruguera, Sandi Hilal, Carlos Javier Ortiz, and Laurie Jo Reynolds. They use art to attempt to answer the question: "What is an artistic practice of human rights?" 9:30 AM-5 PM
Sat 4/29: A horde of zombies are taking over Andersonville. But fear not—they're after booze, not brains. TheChicago Zombie Pub Crawl kicks off at pH Comedy Theater (1515 W. Berwyn), and stops for more bubbly fuel at Simon's Tavern, Farraguts, and Replay Andersonville. 2-10 PM
Sat 4/29: The Unicorn Ball isthe "official coming out party" of the Trans Liberation Collective. It features drinks, dancing, stories, and tables featuring local LGBTQ organizations. Also: performances by Darling Shear, Imp Queen, Jeez Loueez, and more at Shapiro Ballroom (1612 W. Chicago). All donations will benefit the Trans Liberation Collective. 6 PM-midnight
Sun 4/30: The Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE) hosts Drink and Draw Brunch, a boozy gathering at the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western). The event features performances by local cartoonists, a raffle, and art supplies for guests to flex their creative muscles. 1-4 PM
Sun 4/30:Grateful4Her at Catalyst Ranch (656 W. Randolph) is a fund-raiser for Connections for Abused Women and Children features stand-up from Mona Aburmishan, Marci Deloney, Gwen La Roka, Tamale Sepp, and Adrienne Brandyburg. 7 PM
Sun 4/30: Multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya performs at Lincoln Hall (2424 N. Lincoln) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "On the succinct, clear-headed Drool, Ogbonnaya corrals his musical foibles and vocal gestures while managing to retain exciting pop excesses in the process, piling on sounds that herk and jerk and directing every bleep, blop, and bloop toward moments of unexpected euphoria." 8 PM
