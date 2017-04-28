Bleader

Friday, April 28, 2017

Arts / Do This Chicago Humanities Fest, Zombie Pub Crawl, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend

Posted By on 04.28.17 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge Kimberly Drew, the social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, discusses curating art in a digital world during the Chicago Humanities Fest. - MIA FERMINDOZA
  • Mia Fermindoza
  • Kimberly Drew, the social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, discusses curating art in a digital world during the Chicago Humanities Fest.

There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:

Fri 4/28: The Howard Brown Health Center hosts Garden of Eve: Forward, a fund-raiser at Venue Six10 (610 S. Michigan) specifically to support health services available for queer, trans, and lesbian women. The night includes food, drink, an Early to Bed pop-up shop, photobooth, music from Slo'Mo DJs, and performances by O.Snap!, Darling Shear, and Switch the Boi Wonder. 6-10 PM

4/28-4/30: The 48 Hour Improv Marathon at Crowd Theater (3935 N. Broadway) is a nonstop showcase that features more than 40 different comedy groups raising money for GirlForward. Fri 6 PM-Sun 6 PM

4/28-4/30: The weekend-long spring edition of Chicago Humanities Fest returns in venues across the city, this year with the theme "Stuff." Featured speakers include Marie Kondo, Sarah Smarsh, John Waters, Scott Herring, and Kimberly Drew.

click to enlarge Photographic Composition with Mia's Guitar, 2016 - MARZENA ABRAHAMIK
  • MARZENA ABRAHAMIK
  • Photographic Composition with Mia's Guitar, 2016

4/28-6/2: "Girl Play" at Johalla Projects (1821 W. Hubbards) features collection of Chicago-based artist Marzena Abrahamik's photographs that explore intimacy and female friendship. Opening reception Fri 4/28, 7-10 PM.
Sat 4/29: The University of Chicago Artist Summit at the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th) features presentations from artists including: Lola Arias, Jelili Atiku, Tania Bruguera, Sandi Hilal, Carlos Javier Ortiz, and Laurie Jo Reynolds. They use art to attempt to answer the question: "What is an artistic practice of human rights?" 9:30 AM-5 PM
click to enlarge Dress in your undead best for the Chicago Zombie Pub Crawl on Sat 4/29. - GREG INDA
  • Greg Inda
  • Dress in your undead best for the Chicago Zombie Pub Crawl on Sat 4/29.

Sat 4/29: A horde of zombies are taking over Andersonville. But fear not—they're after booze, not brains. The Chicago Zombie Pub Crawl kicks off at pH Comedy Theater (1515 W. Berwyn), and stops for more bubbly fuel at Simon's Tavern, Farraguts, and Replay Andersonville. 2-10 PM

Sat 4/29: The Unicorn Ball is the "official coming out party" of the Trans Liberation Collective. It features drinks, dancing, stories, and tables featuring local LGBTQ organizations. Also: performances by Darling Shear, Imp Queen, Jeez Loueez, and more at Shapiro Ballroom (1612 W. Chicago). All donations will benefit the Trans Liberation Collective. 6 PM-midnight

Sun 4/30: The Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE) hosts Drink and Draw Brunch, a boozy gathering at the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western). The event features performances by local cartoonists, a raffle, and art supplies for guests to flex their creative muscles. 1-4 PM

Sun 4/30: Grateful4Her at Catalyst Ranch (656 W. Randolph) is a fund-raiser for Connections for Abused Women and Children features stand-up from Mona Aburmishan, Marci Deloney, Gwen La Roka, Tamale Sepp, and Adrienne Brandyburg. 7 PM
click to enlarge Nnamdi Ogbonnaya performs at Lincoln Hall on Sun 4/30. - RYAN LOWRY
  • Ryan Lowry
  • Nnamdi Ogbonnaya performs at Lincoln Hall on Sun 4/30.

Sun 4/30: Multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya performs at Lincoln Hall (2424 N. Lincoln) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "On the succinct, clear-headed Drool, Ogbonnaya corrals his musical foibles and vocal gestures while managing to retain exciting pop excesses in the process, piling on sounds that herk and jerk and directing every bleep, blop, and bloop toward moments of unexpected euphoria." 8 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.


Comments

