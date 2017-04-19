Bleader

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

12 O'Clock Track / Music Underground R&B singer Khallee lights up the cavernous ‘Cruise Rough’

Posted By on 04.19.17 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Khallee - MARY FIX
  • Khallee

Underground R&B singer Khallee Standberry-Lois is based in Brooklyn, but the Uptown native lived in Chicago his whole life until moving to New York in 2015. Before he left, Khallee sang in the sorely missed R&B group Jody, and you can still hear that history in his music: his EP Troll (which he self-released a couple weeks ago) sometimes recalls his old band's atmospheric sound. Khallee's gentle, featherweight vocals on "Cruise Rough" seem constantly about to evaporate, just as they do on my favorite Jody songs—his singing is a warm glow in the cold, clattering, cavernous darkness of the instrumental track.




