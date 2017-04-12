click to enlarge Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Customers wait in line in United Airline's Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in 2015.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

United Airlines' public relations crisis continues to snowball

United Airlines' stock dropped Tuesday as controversy flared over a viral video showing a passenger being violently dragged out of an overbooked plane at O'Hare International Airport. The Chicago-based airline was widely criticized by public relations experts for its unsatisfying response to the incident (CEO Oscar Munoz apologized in a statement for having had to "reaccommodate" the passenger). "The apology by the CEO was, at best, lukewarm or, at worst, trying to dismiss the incident," Rupert Younger, the director of the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, told CNN Money. "The CEO should make a better, more heartfelt, more meaningful and more personal apology." [CNN Money] [Marketwatch]

By 2025, city buildings will be entirely powered by renewable energy

City of Chicago buildings will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, the city announced in a press release over the weekend. "By committing the energy used to power our public buildings to wind and solar energy, we are sending a clear signal that we remain committed to building a 21st century economy here in Chicago," the mayor said in the statement. [CNBC]

Cubs players take over the city to build buzz during off day

The Chicago Cubs won their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers and raised their 2016 World Series Championship banner after a long rain delay at Wrigley Field Monday night, but the team was around the city Tuesday morning to build buzz among fans. During the team's off day: slugger Kris Bryant hit baseballs into the Chicago River, Kyle Schwarber posed as a mannequin at the Macy's store in the Loop, and Anthony Rizzo greeted passengers at O'Hare International Airport. Mayor Rahm Emanuel was booed by the crowd at the unveiling of the honorary "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" in Humboldt Park. [Tribune]

21-year-old boxer who used to be homeless wins another Golden Glove award

Antoine Cobb, 21, grew up in Englewood, and was homeless along with his family for several months in high school. But on Saturday Cobb won his second state title in the Chicago Golden Gloves boxing competition, and he'll be heading to nationals in May. "I felt great," he told DNAinfo Chicago. "Everything I have been working for all paid off in the end." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Northwestern University rower fell overboard, died during practice

The body of 19-year-old Northwestern University student Mohammed Ramzan was recovered from the North Shore Channel in Lincolnwood Monday. Ramzan fell overboard during crew practice early Monday morning. [NBC Chicago]

Another music festival is coming to Chicago this summer: Demon Dayz

The famous animated band Gorillaz is bringing its Demon Dayz music festival to Chicago this summer, according to Time Out Chicago. Demon Dayz is also scheduled to take place in Kent, England, on June 10 and will feature performances from Damon Albarn, the human behind Gorillaz, along with his collaborators on the band's latest record, Humanz, among them Mavis Staples and Noel Gallagher. Dates and venue for the festival have yet to be announced. [Time Out Chicago] [Q Magazine]