Despite current tensions, the relationship between the Trump administration and the U.S. news media is generally HEALTHYI bet you're not surprised to learn that 83 percent of the 4,100-plus people who responded chose unhealthy. But Pew asked about unhealthy without specifying what unhealthy is. Is a healthy relationship between two baseball teams one in which everybody goes out to dinner and nobody plays the game?
Current tensions have made the relationship between Trump administration and the U.S. news media generally UNHEALTHY
Showing 1-1 of 1