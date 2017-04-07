click to enlarge Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois gubernatorial candidate J. B. Pritzker speaks in March before the Cook County Democratic Party, delivering his campaign platform for a possible endorsement.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Friday, April 7, 2017. Have a great weekend!

Billionaire J.B. Pritzker makes his 2018 gubernatorial run official

Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker announced that he will run for governor Thursday. Pritzker joins Chris Kennedy, state senator Daniel Biss, Madison County schools superintendent Bob Daiber, and alderman Ameya Pawar in the 2018 Democratic primary. It's not the first time Pritzker has run for office; he ran in the Democratic primary for a congressional seat in 1998 but lost to Jan Schakowsky, who went on to win and has held the office ever since. He also served as a national cochair of Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. [Tribune]

Decision on developer for Michael Reese Hospital site delayed

The city has delayed a decision on a development team for the former Michael Reese Hospital site until at least May 5, according to DNAinfo Chicago. A decision on who will transform the site, which was purchased by the city in 2009 for $91 million in hopes of using it for the 2016 Olympics, was expected Thursday. "The new date will provide additional time to assess the responses and proposed site improvements," says Department of Planning and Development spokesman Pete Strazzabosco. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Toronto-to-Chicago flight grounded after a fake bomb is found in luggage

A fake explosive device was discovered in a passenger's suitcase on a United Airlines flight from Toronto to Chicago Thursday. All passengers were evacuated from the plane before takeoff, and the incident caused long delays while the plane sat on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport for hours. [Associated Press via Sun-Times]

Downtown Aurora will transform itself into Harry Potter's London

Suburban Aurora will transform its downtown streets into Harry Potter's London for its Harry Potter Festival July 30. The Water Street Mall will turn into Diagon Alley, the London shopping area open only to wizards and witches in J.K. Rowling's famous series. There will also be a costume parade, a Hogwarts Express train, and some Hogwarts classes such as Potions and Care of Magical Creatures. [Only in Your State]

Empire actor arrested for domestic battery in Hyde Park

Empire actor Morocco Omari was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Hyde Park Wednesday afternoon. Omari, who plays FBI agent Tariq Cousins on the Fox TV show, allegedly pushed his 24-year-old girlfriend to the ground during an argument. [NBC Chicago]

New York-based taco and burrito chain plans first Chicago location

Dos Toros Taqueria has 13 locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and now is opening its first location outside New York, according to Eater Chicago. The chain, which specializes in Bay Area/Mission-style burritos but also serves tacos and quesadillas, is planning to open at 1 N. Dearborn in the Loop. [Eater Chicago]