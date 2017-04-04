click to enlarge Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times

Museumgoers view Whistler's Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 (aka Whistler's Mother) at the Art Institute, where it has returned to Chicago for the first time in more than 60 years.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Art Design Chicago will encompass art exhibits, public programs in 2018

The Terra Foundation for American Art is spearheading and funding an art initiative for 2018 called Art Design Chicago. Inspired by Los Angeles' Pacific Standard Time event, more than 40 different organizations will come together for 25 exhibits and many more public programs across the city in 2018, according to the New York Times. "We felt there were too many undiscovered stories in Chicago art," Elizabeth Glassman, the Terra Foundation's president and chief executive, told the newspaper. "We don't want this to be something where everyone brings out some Chicago art and we all applaud." Some of the highlights include an Art Institute of Chicago exhibit on the work of African-American painter Charles White in June 2018 and the exhibit "Picture Fictions: Kenneth Josephson and Contemporary Photography" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in April 2018. [New York Times]

Chicago "Dreamers" consider whether to stay in the U.S. or leave with deported family members

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allowed undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents as children to work and study legally in the U.S. With President Donald Trump threatening to crackdown on undocumented immigrants, many local "Dreamers" are worried about their parents being deported and facing a difficult choice: stay in the U.S. or leave with their deported parents. Esmeralda Gomeztagle is a 17-year-old high school senior who is planning to stay in the U.S. with her sisters if her parents are deported. "Hispanics are willing to do whatever they need to do to get their family's food on the table, but there's a lot of misconceptions about why immigrants are here," she told the Sun-Times. "As long as we stand together, we'll get through it. It's not the first time immigrants have been discriminated against." [Sun-Times]

Valerie Jarrett joins the Obama Foundation in an unpaid role

Chicago native Valerie Jarrett, who was a senior adviser to former president Barack Obama, is set to join the Obama Foundation in an unpaid advisory position. Jarrett said last week that the Obamas talked her out of considering a possible appointment to the former president's U.S. Senate seat following his win in the 2008 presidential race. [the Hill] [Tribune]

Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation helps young black men in memory of a murder victim

The murder of Ezekiel Taylor in 1982 by three people, including a 15-year-old, changed his daughter Tenisha Taylor Bell's life. She's doing her part to stop the violence and help young black men who have faced adversity succeed through the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation. "I said to myself, 'I can't keep talking about the problem if I'm not part of the solution,'" she told DNAinfo Chicago. She wants to open the scholarships up to students interested in trade school, two-year degrees, and four-year degrees and who may have struggled in school but have "something great" in them. "There are so many things our young people are forced to deal with at such a young age," she said. "Young people are struggling with the perils of life at very young ages, and it hardens them. It makes them mad. It makes them angry. They feel like it's them against the world. They don't know a different way or better way." Taylor Bell will present the foundation's first scholarship to a student at South Shore High School Tuesday. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Free summer coding camp for teen girls expands to Chicago

Kode With Klossy, a free summer camp that teaches teen girls how to code, will expand to Chicago this summer. Applications opened Monday for 20 spots in the program, which runs from July 24 through August 4. Chicago-born supermodel Karlie Kloss founded the camp in 2015 in order to improve teenage girls' access to software engineering education; about 300 girls at 15 camps in ten different cities will attend this summer. [Tribune]

Oriole chef Noah Sandoval makes Food & Wine's list of best new chefs

Oriole chef Noah Sandoval has been named one of the year's best new chefs by Food & Wine. The magazine describes him as "a chef with gob-smacking vision, who convinced us in the space of 16 sublime courses, that the country's best new fine dining experience can be found up a freight elevator at the end of a West Loop alleyway." [h/t Eater Chicago] [Food & Wine]