"Evening clothes were not becoming to Ellsworth Toohey; the rectangle of white shirt front prolonged his face, stretching him out into two dimensions; the wings of his tie made his thin neck look like that of a plucked chicken, pale, bluish and ready to be twisted by a single movement of some strong fist."A blog devoted to "Touhey's of the World" nails Ellsworth's character. He's a "master schemer and manipulator" who "represents the stifling, decadent forces of Communalism and Socialism." The blog recalls a telling confrontation from The Fountainhead between Toohey and Rand's hero, the visionary architect Howard Roark.
Toohey: "Why don't you tell me what you think of me, Mr. Roark?"
Roark: "But I don't think of you."
